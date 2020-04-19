Gaming thrives in lockdown
19 April 2020 - 00:00
Three of the world's leading computer brands have unveiled new machines in the middle of a global lockdown - all focused on gaming.
In the same breath, a games company last week became the most valuable stock on the Polish bourse, overtaking the country's biggest bank. In SA, the "e-sports" sector is exploding as sponsorship and prize money soar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.