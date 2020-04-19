Good sea legs needed to navigate our choppy markets
19 April 2020 - 00:00
A sea of red one day, a field of green on another — navigating your course in SA's markets during the time of Covid-19 is not for the faint-hearted.
SA has experienced stock market crashes before — for example Black Monday in October 1987 saw the JSE plummet more than 20% in a single day, but never has there been as much volatility as there is now...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.