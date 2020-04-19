Business

Hospitality sector faces insurance blow

19 April 2020 - 00:01 By BOBBY JORDAN

One of SA's biggest insurance companies has scrapped cover for infectious disease claims in the hospitality industry as from April 24, prompting protests from some affected clients.

HIC Underwriting Managers, which underwrites commercial, industrial and hospitality insurance products, has amended its policy conditions due to the impact of Covid-19...

