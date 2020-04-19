Business

How to … Keep your mind healthy during the lockdown

19 April 2020 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

The lockdown has robbed all of us of our stability, routine and social contact, which is disorientating and highly stressful and can put our mental health at risk.

“Unless you are the type of person who thrives on chaos and discomfort, people need stability, structure, familiarity, routine and socialisation. The lockdown has essentially taken all those things away from us. We are living in times of uncertainty, fear and isolation — all the factors that contribute significantly to stress levels,” says Andi Bengis, an occupational therapist and the founder of stress-management company, I Don’t Want to be Stressed...

