Now where's the beef, Cyril?

Tomorrow's cabinet meeting is expected to be a key test of whether the government is at last poised to make some key decisions, mapping out an economic and fiscal response to the ever-deeper crisis Covid-19 is driving SA's economy into.

The meeting comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, which has elicited high praise for its swift and decisive handling of the health crisis, is facing growing criticism for its failure to put in place a coherent plan to deal with the potentially catastrophic economic fallout of the crisis - and position the economy to revive.

A special cabinet meeting on Wednesday had been expected to come up with an economic recovery plan but ended with no decisions being made; the cabinet's five clusters were asked by the president to produce a consolidated set of priorities for an economic plan to be discussed tomorrow.

The meeting came after finance minister Tito Mboweni gave a somewhat chaotic telephonic media briefing on Tuesday at which he said he would have to table a revised budget and that the government would have to take steps to support the real economy and raise long-run growth. But he offered little that was new, promising that the cabinet would make announcements.

The sluggish pace of the government's economic and fiscal policy response is in sharp contrast to that of the Reserve Bank, which on Tuesday cut interest rates by a further 100 basis points to a record low of 4.25%, and which has rapidly intervened to bring stability to financial markets and tweak banking regulations to position banks to support customers during the crisis.

On Thursday the presidency hosted a colloquium of leading economists at which former National Treasury budget office head Michael Sachs - now adjunct professor at Wits University - called for unprecedented fiscal, financial and monetary action. He urged the government to use the public sector balance sheet to decisively reverse the massive economic shock caused by the virus, which would have particularly severe effects on poor households.