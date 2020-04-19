SAA: the fine art of flying really low
19 April 2020 - 00:00
SAA's business rescue practitioners have their work cut out plotting a new course for the embattled airline as they face yet another funding crisis.
Tomorrow's cabinet meeting will hopefully provide a clearer picture of what is envisaged for SAA. On Wednesday night the cabinet issued a statement saying it had directed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to prepare a report on SAA for discussion at its meeting on Monday. This follows the government's rejection of a request from the business rescue practitioners for a minimum R7.7bn in funding...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.