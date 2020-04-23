Bookmark these dates: Arena Events’ bespoke digitised event series in April
Arena Events presents online event series for clients looking to stay visible during lockdown
Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings — the largest national English publishing group and the second-largest digital publisher in SA — manages bespoke client events aligned to the group’s stable of leading news titles including Business Day, Financial Mail, Sowetan and Sunday Times, catering to clients in the business, leadership, finance and investment, media and marketing, and lifestyle sectors.
Most recently, Arena Events hosted the online announcement of The Radio Awards, which over the past 10 years has cemented itself as the leading platform to acknowledge excellence in SA radio. The first Financial Mail Redzone “In Discussion With” saw Vodacom’s managing executive for brand marketing and communications, Abey Mogwatsane, participate in a live-streaming webinar with Arye Kellman, chief creative officer of Tilt.
“The Business Day Supplier Development Dialogue” series also kicked off with a webinar on the necessity to limit the effects of Covid-19 on the supply chain by embracing digital technology. And on a lighter note, live online streaming of the first interactive Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz — with the respective Sunday Times editors acting as quizmasters — proved to be so engaging that another one is lined up for April 24.
“Our success in these early online events shows us that being associated with the country’s most respected news titles brings unmatched benefits in terms of presenting topical content, with the participation of leading experts,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events.
“We have the right technology, with an experienced team, and access to the most exclusive content to provide audiences with a worthwhile online experience. For partners and sponsors who want to keep their profiles visible during this disruptive time, we certainly believe we’ve provided an early taste of what is possible.”
Here's the April 2020 line-up ...
Sowetan Women’s Club Personal Finance
Date: Thursday, April 23
Time: 10am
A one-on-one interview with Sowetan Editor, Nwabisa Makunga, and champion of financial literacy, Palesa Lengolo.
Contact: Phila Nkanunu nkanunup@arena.africa
Financial Mail Redzone in discussion with ...
Date: Friday, April 24
Time: 9.30pm
Join the Sunday Times Gen Next discussion on how brands should interact with young people during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Contact: Tanja du Plessis duplessist@arena.africa
Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz 2.0
Date: Friday, April 24
Time: 8pm
Join our quizmasters as they challenge your knowledge about sport, fashion, travel, literature, food, motoring, music and the world, online and from the comfort of your couch.
Contact: Melissa de Agrela deagrelam@arena.africa
The Radio Awards in conversation with ...
Date: Tuesday, April 28
Time: 9.30am
Join leading radio figures as they discuss the future of radio and the opportunities the medium presents both for radio stations and brand marketers.
Contact: Michelle Rodrigues rodriguesr@arena.africa
PRIMAL.LIVE x AFRICA with Patrick Hanlon
Date: Wednesday, April 29
Time: 3pm
In this one-time-only, online event, Patrick Hanlon strips away “the fog” of how to create meaningful brands that attract fans, community and customers, by revealing a simple, easy-to-use methodology from his book Primal Branding.
Contact: Jade Fleishman fleishmanj@arena.africa
Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night
Date: Thursday, April 30
Time: 8pm
Join our host, Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, and her quizmasters as they challenge your knowledge about fashion, travel, literature, food and music.
Contact: Phila Nkanunu nkanunup@arena.africa