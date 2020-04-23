Bookmark these dates: Arena Events’ bespoke digitised event series in April

Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings — the largest national English publishing group and the second-largest digital publisher in SA — manages bespoke client events aligned to the group’s stable of leading news titles including Business Day, Financial Mail, Sowetan and Sunday Times, catering to clients in the business, leadership, finance and investment, media and marketing, and lifestyle sectors.

Most recently, Arena Events hosted the online announcement of The Radio Awards, which over the past 10 years has cemented itself as the leading platform to acknowledge excellence in SA radio. The first Financial Mail Redzone “In Discussion With” saw Vodacom’s managing executive for brand marketing and communications, Abey Mogwatsane, participate in a live-streaming webinar with Arye Kellman, chief creative officer of Tilt.

“The Business Day Supplier Development Dialogue” series also kicked off with a webinar on the necessity to limit the effects of Covid-19 on the supply chain by embracing digital technology. And on a lighter note, live online streaming of the first interactive Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz — with the respective Sunday Times editors acting as quizmasters — proved to be so engaging that another one is lined up for April 24.

“Our success in these early online events shows us that being associated with the country’s most respected news titles brings unmatched benefits in terms of presenting topical content, with the participation of leading experts,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events.

“We have the right technology, with an experienced team, and access to the most exclusive content to provide audiences with a worthwhile online experience. For partners and sponsors who want to keep their profiles visible during this disruptive time, we certainly believe we’ve provided an early taste of what is possible.”

Here's the April 2020 line-up ...

Sowetan Women’s Club Personal Finance

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 10am

A one-on-one interview with Sowetan Editor, Nwabisa Makunga, and champion of financial literacy, Palesa Lengolo.

Click here to register >>>

Contact: Phila Nkanunu nkanunup@arena.africa