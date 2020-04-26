Business

Eskom eyes managers' jobs, fuel costs in savings drive

26 April 2020 - 00:09 By GRAEME HOSKEN

In a bid to avoid financial implosion, Eskom is investigating drastic cost-cutting measures, including ways of saving money on its R140bn procurement processes.

Under the national lockdown, reduced power demand, especially from heavy industry customers, has cost the utility nearly R2.5bn in revenue in the past month...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When the lockdown stops, power cuts will start again Business
  2. Bookmark these dates: Arena Events’ bespoke digitised event series in April Business
  3. Pensions face new threat Business
  4. A taste for life in spite of Covid Business
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Big data lifts its hemline Business

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem