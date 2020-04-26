My brilliant career: Making the vulnerable smile, literally

Tell me about the work you do.



My job involves all aspects of surgery — from admitting the patient to seeing them through their surgery, as well as recovery. As a clinical co-ordinator for Operation Smile SA (OSSA), I go on missions throughout Southern Africa, and oversee all clinical aspects of the mission, from pre-op to theatre, to recovery, and post-op back in the ward. ..