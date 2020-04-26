Retirement vs saving your job
26 April 2020 - 00:05
The trustees of your pension or provident fund will most likely have the difficult task
of balancing your need to save for retirement against granting relief to your employer that could save your job or your salary from being cut.
Many employers are considering temporarily halting contributions to retirement funds to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on their businesses - or on employees who have lost commissions or been put on short time or unpaid leave...
