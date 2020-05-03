ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Dealing with debt in lockdown

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed a gap in our credit law, with debt counsellors divided on how they can help you if you are now unable to pay your debts in terms of your debt rearrangement order.



In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), if you're in debt review and you fail to make payment according to the debt review order, your creditors have the right to remove the account from debt review and take legal action against you. This is because your failure to pay places you in contempt of court...