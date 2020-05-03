ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Dealing with debt in lockdown
03 May 2020 - 00:02
The Covid-19 crisis has exposed a gap in our credit law, with debt counsellors divided on how they can help you if you are now unable to pay your debts in terms of your debt rearrangement order.
In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), if you're in debt review and you fail to make payment according to the debt review order, your creditors have the right to remove the account from debt review and take legal action against you. This is because your failure to pay places you in contempt of court...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.