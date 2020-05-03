‘Eat fromage for France’
03 May 2020 - 00:03
The French are being urged to eat more fromage in an act of patriotism, as makers of traditional cheese issue a plea due to plummeting sales during the pandemic.
Thousands of tons of Gallic appellation cheese may be thrown away because cheesemakers can no longer sell to restaurants, while shoppers have put the brakes on comfort food in favour of essential fare...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.