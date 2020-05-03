Mines ready for new safety rules, though unions want more

As the lockdown shifts down a level, SA's mining industry is gearing up to get more workers back to work and expand safe production, while also leveraging its resources to support mining communities.



But the gradual reopening of the industry that the government has enabled has prompted grumbling by mining trade unions. The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union was in court this week to try to force the government to publish and impose tougher health regulations on the industry, and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) complained this week that many companies are not complying with health and safety requirements...