My Brilliant Career: A passion for helping entrepreneurs and a single-malt

What do you do at work each day?



In the early days my job entailed everything from making coffee to negotiating large strategic deals. The culture at Merchant Capital is one of no ego and everyone rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty. Nowadays, I still make my own coffee every day, however, I try to focus my time on discussions around operations, strategy, new business development, team culture and stakeholder engagement...