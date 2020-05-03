No UIF pick-up for minibus drivers

As the national lockdown grinds into its second month, minibus taxi drivers will not be lining up to claim unemployment money — even though a 15-year-old sectoral determination signed by the government says they should be able to.



Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said at a recent briefing that because the taxi industry is not regulated, the industry’s 200,000 employees — mostly drivers and taxi-rank marshals — are not eligible for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments...