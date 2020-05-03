The constant rand plan a step to wealth creation
03 May 2020 - 00:03
Unless you're into extreme sports, risk is often an elusive concept, seemingly unconnected to our stable, suburban lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed all that. For many people - younger people, especially - the reality of risk has been made manifest.
For the first time, many of us have a real grasp on the term's meaning. Not washing your hands, not wearing a mask, not observing social distancing - all come with the clear risk of contracting the virus. You don't want to be infected or infect your family, so you change your behaviour and obey the rules...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.