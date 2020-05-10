ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: More data centres spell less lockdown for cloud users
10 May 2020 - 00:00
An announcement this week that SA’s biggest independent data centre provider, Teraco, would build a second facility in Cape Town came as a surprise to many.
Barely two weeks ago, Amazon Web Services switched on its first data centres in Africa in the same city. Now, Teraco is doubling its own capacity in Cape Town, adding 8,000m2 of floorspace. In 2019, Microsoft set up Azure data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and Huawei put down its own version in Johannesburg. Due to their size, these are known as hyperscale data centres...
