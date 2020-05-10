GUGU SIDAKI: Keep those you support in loop on your finances

South Africans are more than familiar with the joys and the strain of having to look after extended family. Stretching the rand further than what is considered humanly possible is a lot of people's lived experiences. This is commendable and something that should be celebrated, if only it didn't come at such a big cost.



With impending job losses and an extended lockdown, the strain is going to be more pronounced. We're all under pressure to keep afloat, and having to extend ourselves even further to look after members of the extended family may just be some people's undoing...