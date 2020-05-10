Tough business workout ahead for fitness trainers
10 May 2020 - 00:02
Gym owners and other fitness professionals, who are likely to be able to operate normally again under level 1 lockdown regulations, have increasingly moved their businesses online to stay afloat.
While some existing and new clients have warmed to the idea of virtual training, the new format provides owners with only a small proportion of the business they would ordinarily have enjoyed...
