Uber's downhill career is slowing
10 May 2020 - 00:02
Uber Technologies says quarterly bookings from ride-hailing customers declined for the first time ever due to the effects of the coronavirus - but that the business is already beginning to recover.
The San Francisco-based company has never turned an adjusted quarterly profit and is unlikely to do so this year. Uber now expects to hit that milestone next year, thanks to cost cutting that will eliminate more than $1bn (R18.3bn) in expenses, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on a call with analysts...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.