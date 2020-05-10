Business

Government urged to limit economic disaster by quickly easing lockdown rules

10 May 2020 - 00:05 By HILARY JOFFE

SA's new private-sector umbrella group formed to fight Covid-19 has been in daily talks with the government over reopening the economy and is urging it to move quickly to lockdown level 2.

Business for SA (B4SA) is proposing that companies, in partnership with labour, can take charge of implementing stringent health and safety controls and monitoring in the workplace to ensure the spread of the virus is controlled...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. FAQs answered: what you need to know about Covid-19 and your Liberty insurance ... Business
  2. Eskom eyes managers' jobs, fuel costs in savings drive Business
  3. When the lockdown stops, power cuts will start again Business
  4. Covid-19 hit on economy deepens Business
  5. Edcon’s hopes wrapped up in consumers now Business

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...