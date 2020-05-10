Government urged to limit economic disaster by quickly easing lockdown rules
10 May 2020 - 00:05
SA's new private-sector umbrella group formed to fight Covid-19 has been in daily talks with the government over reopening the economy and is urging it to move quickly to lockdown level 2.
Business for SA (B4SA) is proposing that companies, in partnership with labour, can take charge of implementing stringent health and safety controls and monitoring in the workplace to ensure the spread of the virus is controlled...
