Online banking fraud still top of ombud’s workload, with the banks winning

Victims of online banking fraud continue to draw the short straw, with the ombud for banking finding in favour of banks in the overwhelming majority of cases.



Internet banking fraud cases dominated the workload of the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) last year, according to the OBS’s latest annual report. This is the fourth consecutive year that internet banking complaints have been the most common complaint by consumers to the office of the OBS...