Business

Banks launch SME aid scheme

17 May 2020 - 00:26 By HILARY JOFFE

The launch of the credit guarantee scheme this week has given banks another form of relief they can offer small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help them survive the lockdown - but they caution it may not be the solution for all customers.

The scheme, which was finalised on Tuesday, is a partnership between the banks, the Reserve Bank and the Treasury which will initially enable the banks to advance R100bn of new loans, guaranteed by the government, to SMEs impacted by the Covid-19 crisis...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tech for humanity: preparing for the next phase post-Covid-19 Business
  2. Cigarette war hots up Business
  3. Don’t let social distancing isolate you Business
  4. Comair rescue puzzles former CEO Erik Venter Business
  5. 'A government in disarray' on Covid Business

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May