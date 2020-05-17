EOH mobilises containers in virus battle
17 May 2020 - 00:25
EOH is combining the engineering and ICT skills of its staff to build mobile intensive care units (ICUs) modelled on shipping containers to help in the fight against Covid-19 in SA.
The group believes there is potential to develop the concept into a commercial enterprise that could be used elsewhere...
