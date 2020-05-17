Business

EOH mobilises containers in virus battle

17 May 2020 - 00:25 By NICK WILSON

EOH is combining the engineering and ICT skills of its staff to build mobile intensive care units (ICUs) modelled on shipping containers to help in the fight against Covid-19 in SA.

The group believes there is potential to develop the concept into a commercial enterprise that could be used elsewhere...

