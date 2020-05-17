Imperial focuses on African empire
17 May 2020 - 00:22
Mohammed Akoojee, CEO of Imperial Logistics, says the transport group is shifting its core strategic focus from Europe to become the "gateway to Africa".
To this end, it hopes to conclude the sale of its European shipping business in June for R3.64bn and use the capital to get into logistics activities that link Africa to other international markets...
