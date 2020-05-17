My brilliant career: Having people’s best interests at heart earns you their trust
17 May 2020 - 00:04
What do you do at work?
I'm responsible for the growth and overall performance of the SA College of Applied Psychology’s (Sacap’s) online campus, in terms of the business and operations. This includes leading and managing a multidisciplinary team, and ultimately overseeing the quality of the online students’ experience, including student support, the learning environment and educational delivery. I am also a member of the college's leadership team, which creates and then implements the overall strategy of the institution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.