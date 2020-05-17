Perils of cashing in on your car
17 May 2020 - 00:27
If you're cash-strapped and need a lump sum in a hurry, you may be able to sell your car and then lease it back for less than what it would cost you to hire a car. When your finances improve, you can buy back your car for the amount you sold it for.
DriveAwaySA's offering is timely, with many people facing a reduced income as a result of the lockdown. And it will be especially appealing to consumers with impaired credit reports, because it's not a loan and therefore doesn't require credit checks or regular repayments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.