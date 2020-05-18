What turns advertisers on to radio? Join a free online discussion

Globally, the media industry is taking a huge financial knock as advertisers rein in their spend during lockdown. Yet, there are brands who recognise that now may be as good a time as any to get products and services in front of consumers. Whether they’re newcomers or legacy brands, all are looking for added value to motivate their spend, and provide greater certainty of the traction they’ll find in the market.

So, what does radio bring to the table?

Join us online for our second The Radio Awards in conversation with Arye Kellman (moderator), Nada Wotshela (head of radio, SABC), Chris Botha (group MD, Park Advertising) and Lloyd Madurai (station manager, Hot 91.9 FM) as they look at What turns Advertisers on to Radio?

What are advertisers looking for? What do they want, and what do they need?

What should radio stations do to become the #1 platform of choice for advertisers?

What are stations already doing to make themselves more appealing during lockdown?

Date: May 21 2020

Time: 9.30am to 10.30am



