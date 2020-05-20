FREE | Join the Sunday Times Gen Next conversation on using eSports and gamification to engage the youth

If you’ve been browsing TV channels in the hope of catching a live game during lockdown, you’ll have been sorely disappointed. Unless you’re into watching professional darts (yes, believe it or not the UK bookmakers have ensured darts tournaments have been going ahead), the menu has been short.

The need for humans to compete is wired into our DNA, so the lack of physical opportunities and opponents available during lockdown to test our wits and skills against, has left a significant void in many people’s lives. Especially the lives of SA’s youth.

Enter eSports. Never has a moment been more ripe for adults and kids to discover the joys of online sports-play. In fact, eSports have become so popular that online leagues are flourishing and attracting thousands online to watch and compete. The thrones we’ve left behind in our traditional sporting arenas are being usurped in the virtual space.

What we’re learning, especially during lockdown, is that eSports and gamification present prospects for brands to breathe new life into their marketing strategies and engage with the youths through one of their favourite pastimes.

Join Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI Youth Consultancy for the second online session, as he moderates a Sunday Times Gen Next conversation with Julia Robson (eSports personality and professional gamer), and Bronson Mokabela (founder and MD, Digigage Sports & Entertainment) and 20-year-old Thendo Mukhavhuli (YouTuber, digital artist and content creator)

the trends around the growth of gamification and esports during the Covid-19 pandemic;

why brands should consider these platforms in their marketing strategy; and

where the opportunities lie for brands to get involved.

Date: May 22 2020

Time: 10am



