ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cyber criminals go into lockdown too

If anyone has a bird’s-eye view of the shifting trends in cybersecurity, it is Eugene Kaspersky. The antivirus company he founded 23 years ago and that bears his name, Kaspersky, is one of the world’s leading anti-malware application vendors, with 400-million users and 270,000 enterprise clients.



Although now headquartered in Zurich, the company’s Russian origins mean he also has intimate knowledge of one of the world’s most notorious cybercriminal environments. ..