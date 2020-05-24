Booze ban breaks glass
24 May 2020 - 05:00
Suppliers of raw materials to the glass packaging industry have their backs against the wall. Even though they have been able to operate during lockdown, the liquor ban means their biggest customers are closed.
These suppliers provide critical mineral sands such as silica, feldspar, soda ash and limestone, without which the industry would not be able to make glass...
