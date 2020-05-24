How to ... Cope after being retrenched
24 May 2020 - 05:04
Many South Africans have had to cope with the devastating news that they will be retrenched as companies battle to survive amid the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Devan Moonsamy, the CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute, says: “The retrenchment announcement is something one can never be prepared for. It is also something you don't want to hear.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.