Microsoft bets on Teams videoconferencing to catch up to competitors
24 May 2020 - 00:00
The Microsoft collaboration platform, Teams, is driving unprecedented use of the organisation’s other software, CEO Satya Nadella revealed this week. However, it is also helping to divert attention from the widening gap opened by its major rival in cloud computing, Amazon Web Services.
Teams has been in the news during the Covid-19 lockdown as one of the leading remote working tools for enterprises and universities globally, but has fallen behind Zoom as the world’s preferred video-conferencing application.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.