What the different bank loan relief options will cost you

Understanding the payment relief offered by your bank and the costs involved is important, even if you have no choice but to take it. But the cost shouldn't necessarily be your key concern; the predictability of your future income and what you can afford to pay after the payment break are critical.



Most banks are offering a payment holiday during which time you do not pay instalments but interest accrues on your loan and the interest and repayments you do not pay extend the term of your loan...