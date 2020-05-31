Covid to hit medical aids with big claims, skint clients

The Covid-19 pandemic could cost medical aid schemes billions at a time when their income is expected to decline as an increasing number of financially distressed members downgrade their medical aid plans or are unable to pay for them at all.



Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS), which has more than 2.8-million beneficiaries, expects the pandemic to generate additional claims ranging from R7bn to R31bn from medical schemes in SA...