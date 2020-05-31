Exec's bad timing costs him $2m
31 May 2020 - 00:00
An executive who was paid about €16,195 (about R315,000) a month by LafargeHolcim to do nothing failed to persuade a court to force the cement maker to fire him with a payout of about $2m (about R35m). Timing was his undoing.
When his employer Lafarge announced in 2015 a staff-buyout programme as part of its merger with Holcim, Antoine Zenone hoped for a golden handshake. But the company said he wasn't eligible and French judges have said non - three times in a row...
