Business

How to... lead in extraordinary times

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

As the world faces the unprecedented crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies need to adopt a bold and adaptable approach.

This is the view of Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands (Under Armour SA). He says that since lockdown his team has challenged each other “to focus on what we can control, to think differently and develop new ways to engage our customers in dealing with our new reality”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Chaos' warning over liquor rules Business
  2. WATCH | Huawei SA announces business partnership with Vusi Thembakwayo Business
  3. Crooks stub out tobacco industry Business
  4. Local e-vehicle firm races to fill orders Business
  5. Bankers: SA can open safely Business

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...