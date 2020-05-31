Business

Pedal to the metal as Covid takes toll

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

A Cape Town stainless steel company is turning adversity into opportunity with a new product line in foot-operated hand sanitisers, among other equipment related to infection control.

Formatube specialises in custom stainless steel installation for several industrial businesses, notably in the aerospace, petrochemical and marine sectors. It was hit hard by the lockdown, which resulted in the closure of local steel mills...

