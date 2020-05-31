Pensioners breakin’ up shouldn't be so hard to do
31 May 2020 - 00:00
For too long divorced people have been unable to access funds in the living annuities of their ex-spouses. A recent judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal goes some way towards addressing this inequity, though more still needs to be done.
The court has ruled that the right to the income from a living annuity can be considered for the purpose of splitting assets when married couples part ways...
