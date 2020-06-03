Auditor-general SA seeks vendors of tools for computer-assisted audit techniques

The auditor-general SA (AGSA) seeks to request information (RFI) from suitably qualified and experienced vendors to supply one or more tool/s that will assist the Information Systems Audit business unit with computer-assisted audit techniques (CAATS).

This will enable AGSA to support auditors by using CAATS to test 100% of the population instead of testing a sample. The AGSA wants to increase the reliability and credibility of the audit results through the effective use of data analysis (including CAATs) and automation of the auditing process.

The AGSA collects data from multiple national and provincial government departments and institutions, as well as various state-owned enterprises, municipalities and municipal entities. What is required is a data interrogation and mining tool that can accommodate all the data sources and formats and have all its auditors access this data and allow for integration (adaptable querying by the auditor without being a technical expert) with different outputs such as exceptions reports.

The tool must be able to (but not limited to):

perform data queries;

perform data stratification;

sample extractions;

identify missing sequences;

statistically analyse data;

perform calculation;

identify duplicated transitions;

create pivot tables; and

conduct cross tabulation.

Interested vendors must provide the following information:

proposed tool(s), including functional and technical features;

proposed pricing for supplying and implementing the tool(s), including licensing options and post-implementation support;

company profile, including global presence, years in business, and user group programme; and

data security and privacy features.

All costs incurred in preparing the RFIs are the sole responsibility of the responding party and will not be recoverable in any way from the AGSA.

The AGSA reserves the right to reject or accept any or all submissions relating to this RFI. The AGSA also reserves the right to cancel the RFI if necessary.

Closing date for submissions

Interested bidders must submit their responses via e-mail celiam@agsa.co.za and mphomok2@agsa.co.za before 3pm on Tuesday, June 23 2020. No late bids will be accepted.

Alternatively, hard-copy submissions may be delivered to the following address:

Corporate Legal and Provisioning Services

Brooklyn Gardens, East Wing, first floor

235 Veale Street (corner Veale and Middel Streets)

New Muckleneuk, Brooklyn

Pretoria

For attention: Celia Mabusela

Interested bidders submitting hard copies to the aforementioned address will be subjected to the AGSA’s Covid-19 safety precautions. To make digital submissions, visit the AGSA website and select the Tenders link.

Clarification/ enquiries

Interested bidders must submit any requests for clarification regarding the RFI in writing to the e-mail addresses provided in the section above before 5pm on Wednesday, June 17 2020. Only written enquiries will be attended to.

This article was paid for by the auditor-general of SA.