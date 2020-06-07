As miners return to work, Covid-19 safety protocols are paramount
07 June 2020 - 00:06
North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha has raised concern that not all mines in the area adequately tracked the movement of mineworkers during the lockdown, thereby increasing the risk of Covid-19 infections. Of the 271 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province, 166 were from mines in the area.
But the mines have hit back, saying their safety protocols are on par with regulations...
