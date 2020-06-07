Calls mount to free up pension investments
07 June 2020 - 00:05
The ANC has an unlikely ally in its call for pension fund legislation to be amended to allow more of SA's savings to go into financing infrastructure projects - the private equity industry.
But though the idea may be the same, the changes the industry has in mind are somewhat different to those envisaged by the ANC, which wants to see pension fund members' money re-routed through development finance institutions such as the Development Bank of SA...
