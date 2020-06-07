Contactless comes into its own in Covid world

The coronavirus has accelerated the adoption of onl ine shopping in SA and is nudging more of us towards contactless paying as we opt to stay out of shops and shy away from touching point-of-sale terminals.



Francois Viviers, the executive in charge of marketing and communications at Capitec, says the bank has seen a greater numbers of customers take to online shopping in recent months and that Covid-19 is driving this behaviour, with people becoming more comfortable online...