Emotional wealth a buffer in hard times
07 June 2020 - 00:06
Money, and the things we spend it on, are all too often tied to our feelings of self-worth. When someone takes yours away, it is easy to feel more than what that loss of income amounts to.
Thousands of South Africans are facing pay cuts, reduced business income and job losses, compounding the stress that comes with living through a pandemic and lockdown...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.