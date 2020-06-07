Get economy the help it needs, stat

Piet Mouton, CEO of Stellenbosch-based investment group PSG, says the government has been far too slow to open up the economy, and the damage could be "irreparable".



"I don't know how SA comes out of it. I think this lockdown has hurt our country significantly. I understand the initial rationale but the extended lockdown, given SA's economic position, I do not understand."..