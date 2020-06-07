Government's plan: mixed messages about a mixed economy
07 June 2020 - 00:08
Deputy finance minister David Masondo told parliament this week that the cabinet is "working hard" on a post-Covid economic recovery plan with emphasis on structural reforms. Chris Barron spoke to him
Hasn't much of the work already been done by Tito Mboweni in his economic policy paper on necessary structural reforms?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.