New SAA plan not cleared for take-off

07 June 2020 - 00:10 By NICK WILSON and CHRIS BARRON

The question of funding was left hanging over plans for a new state airline after any ideas of tapping union investment companies for financing were quashed this week.

But a final plan by the business rescue practitioners to be presented tomorrow may begin to provide clarity on who will pay for the new airline and what form it could take...

