SME aid is there, but how to find it?

Funding assistance has provided a lifeline for some of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) struggling to survive the impact of Covid-19 but accessing it is not always easy and the strings attached could have long-term consequences for the businesses.



Many financial relief products are now on offer to the hard-hit sector but it is no easy feat to establish what is available, where to apply and what the terms are. There are websites that try to consolidate this information, but few, if any, are comprehensive...