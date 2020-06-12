Business

BID AD | Polmed seeks to appoint contractor to render managed health care service

The SA Police Service medical scheme is hosting a compulsory briefing session on June 24 from 1pm to 2pm

12 June 2020 - 12:49
The SA Police Service medical scheme will be hosting a compulsory briefing session on June 24 from 1pm to 2pm.
Image: 123RF/Kurhan

The briefing session will be held at a venue to be communicated to all prospective bidders. The requisite building hygiene protocols will be observed in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, taking into account social distancing, sanitising and other safety precautions to ensure the safety and health of all people present at the briefing session.

Contact polmedtender@aforbes.com by 5pm on June 30 2020 to indicate your attendance at the briefing session. Please note that a maximum of one person will be allowed to attend.

A failure to attend the briefing session will disqualify the participant from submitting a bid, or if such a bid is submitted, it will be deemed to be non-responsive.

Address:

Polmed House
20 Hotel Street
Persequor
Pretoria 

Closing date for submissions: July 30 2020
Time: 11am
Bid number: Polmed/ManagedHealthCare/2020

Bids can be obtained from the Polmed website under Procurement or requested from polmedtender@aforbes.com. 

Important information

  • It is the prospective bidders’ responsibility to get documents in time to submit responses before the closing date. Polmed will not be held responsible for any delays of submissions. 
  • No extensions will be granted for prospective bidders.

This article was paid for by Polmed.

