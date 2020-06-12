BID AD | Polmed seeks to appoint contractor to render managed health care service

The SA Police Service medical scheme is hosting a compulsory briefing session on June 24 from 1pm to 2pm.

The briefing session will be held at a venue to be communicated to all prospective bidders. The requisite building hygiene protocols will be observed in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, taking into account social distancing, sanitising and other safety precautions to ensure the safety and health of all people present at the briefing session.

Contact polmedtender@aforbes.com by 5pm on June 30 2020 to indicate your attendance at the briefing session. Please note that a maximum of one person will be allowed to attend.

A failure to attend the briefing session will disqualify the participant from submitting a bid, or if such a bid is submitted, it will be deemed to be non-responsive.

Address:

Polmed House

20 Hotel Street

Persequor

Pretoria

Closing date for submissions: July 30 2020

Time: 11am

Bid number: Polmed/ManagedHealthCare/2020



Bids can be obtained from the Polmed website under Procurement or requested from polmedtender@aforbes.com.

Important information

It is the prospective bidders’ responsibility to get documents in time to submit responses before the closing date. Polmed will not be held responsible for any delays of submissions.

No extensions will be granted for prospective bidders.

This article was paid for by Polmed.