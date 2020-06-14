Be cautious about where you seek financial advice

The lockdown has been a very interesting time for many financial advisers. Now that people have more time on their hands and are mostly in front of their computers, there seems to be a greater need to get their financial affairs in order. This is a very good thing.



Over the years, I have noticed how many interesting and sometimes dangerous conversations about money take place on many different platforms. A recent observation is that on social media, recommendations of a financial nature are often dished out by popular individuals who have no relevant experience, appropriate qualifications or authorisation - often to a gullible and potentially ignorant public...